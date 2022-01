We Are China

In pics: New Year celebrations around world

Xinhua) 11:55, January 02, 2022

People watch the annual New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People take part in the annual New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People watch the annual New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists perform Chinese lion dance in the annual New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People take part in the annual New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People watch the annual New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People visit the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

