Firework show held at Harbin Ice-Snow World to celebrate New Year

Xinhua) 09:33, January 01, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2021 shows a firework show to celebrate the New Year at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2021 shows a firework show to celebrate the New Year at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2021 shows a firework show to celebrate the New Year at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)