New Year celebrations held across China

Xinhua) 08:51, January 01, 2022

Children hold red lanterns during a New Year celebration at a kindergarten in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

Children learn to make New Year decorations with their teacher at a kindergarten in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Students perform lion dance to celebrate the New Year at an elementary school in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Students pose for a group photo to celebrate the New Year at an elementary school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Ding Genhou/Xinhua)

Students take a selfie with their teacher to celebrate the New Year at an elementary school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Ding Genhou/Xinhua)

Children participate in a lion dance game to celebrate the New Year at a kindergarten in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance to celebrate the New Year at a kindergarten in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Children hold the Chinese character "Fu", meaning good luck in English, during a New Year celebration at a kindergarten in Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Huang Zhenghua/Xinhua)

Students show their paper cutting works at an elementary school in Qianxi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Zhai Peisheng/Xinhua)

Students hold red lanterns to celebrate the New Year at an elementary school in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Children show their paper cutting works at a kindergarten in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Students perform lion dance to celebrate the New Year at an elementary school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

