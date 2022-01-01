People across China organize activities to greet New Year

A folk artist performs on the street in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Zhang Yanlin/Xinhua)

A child makes a lantern at a school in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

Children line up in the formation of "2022" at a kindergarten in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform during a fair in Shangzhuang Township of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Children perform drum at a kindergarten in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Wang Yongjuan/Xinhua)

Children present Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, at a kindergarten in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)

A villager carries lanterns in Benzhuang Village of Guqiao Township in Changge City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Niu Shupei/Xinhua)

People select New Year decorations at a market in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2021. People across China organize various kinds of activities to greet the upcoming New Year. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

