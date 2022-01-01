People celebrate New Year across world
People celebrate the New Year at a restaurant in Gaza City, on Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode during the celebration of the New Year in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
Fireworks are seen above Harbor bridge to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Fireworks are seen above Sydney Opera House to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Fireworks explode by the Acropolis during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
People watch fireworks celebrating the New Year in Windhoek, Namibia, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People wait to celebrate the New Year at Sol Plaza in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Juan Carlos Rojas/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations at Sol Plaza in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Juan Carlos Rojas/Xinhua)
A performance is staged during New Year celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
People celebrate the New Year in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode in Medan, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Sutanta Aditya/Xinhua)
Women wearing face masks and head accessories celebrate the New Year in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
A vendor sells balloons for the New Year celebrations in Gaza City, on Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Photos
