People stick to posts on first day of New Year

Xinhua) 13:19, January 02, 2022

A nurse bathes a new-born at a hospital in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Medical workers operate a surgery on a patient at a hospital in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

A worker works at a chemical fiber company in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A worker works in a factory in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jianhuan/Xinhua)

A worker works at a textile company in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jinbai/Xinhua)

Workers work on an assembly line of electronic products at a company in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

Sanitation workers clean the floor outside Shijiazhuang Railway Station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A worker works in a plant producing zinc products in Changning, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A staff member stands on the platform of Shijiazhuang Railway Station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A worker works at an electric car factory in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

Workers work at a construction site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A nurse feeds a new-born at a hospital in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

A policeman patrols in Qianxi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Sanitation workers work in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

