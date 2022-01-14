Home>>
Hong Kong people buy decorations for Chinese New Year
(Ecns.cn) 10:44, January 14, 2022
Citizens in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) buy decorations such as couplets and lanterns for the upcoming Chinese New Year, the year of the tiger. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
