Friday, January 14, 2022

Hong Kong people buy decorations for Chinese New Year

(Ecns.cn) 10:44, January 14, 2022

Citizens in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) buy decorations such as couplets and lanterns for the upcoming Chinese New Year, the year of the tiger. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)


