Hong Kong police to adopt Chinese marching style from July 1
(People's Daily App) 08:42, January 14, 2022
The Hong Kong police force will change from the British-style marching to a Chinese style from July 1, after an introduction of Chinese-style marching early last year, Hong Kong Police Force announced Wednesday.
The police college has been providing online lessons of the Chinese-style marching since December 30, 2021.
