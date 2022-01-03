90 new lawmakers sworn into office, unveiling a new chapter for HK governance

The oath-taking ceremony for members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is held at the LegCo Complex in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2022.Photo:Xinhua

Hong Kong's 90 new lawmakers were sworn into office on Monday, as the seventh-term Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began its four-year term of office on Saturday. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, administered the oath-taking ceremony.

Before the ceremony began, all the attendees of the ceremony sang China's national anthem in the legislature's chamber where the Chinese national flag and the flag of the HKSAR were placed in front of the podium. Also, China's national emblem replaced Hong Kong's bauhinia insignia in accordance with the National Flag and National Emblem (Amendment) Bill.

Most of the new lawmakers took the oath in Cantonese, while Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, representing the Catering functional constituency seats and the first new lawmaker to take oath, did it in English.

"Being a member of LegCo of the HKSAR of China, I'll uphold the Basic Law of HKSAR, pledge allegiance to HKSAR, and serve HKSAR, conscientiously, dutifully and in accordance with the law with honest and integrity," Cheung said.

Three new lawmakers took their oaths in Putonghua. Chow Man-kong, a newly-elected lawmaker who is also a research fellow at Lingnan University, was the first lawmaker who swore in office in Putonghua. So did Sun Dong, another newly-elected lawmaker who is also a leading Chinese scientist from the City University of Hong Kong and Tan Yueheng, the chairman and executive director of the BOCOM International Holdings Company who was one of the elected Legislative LegCo members for the Election Committee constituency.

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong congratulated the smooth oath-taking ceremony on Monday morning, expressing hopes that the new LegCo lawmakers will perform their duties, resolutely maintain the administrative leadership system, support and supervise the SAR government's administration in accordance with the law.

As China's national emblem was hung in the legislature's chamber for the first time, it showed the legal status of the HKSAR as a local administrative region of China under "one country, two systems," said the spokesperson of the liaison office. "It's also a portrayal of the implementation of the principle of only patriots governing Hong Kong in the legislature."

