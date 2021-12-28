Expert slams foreign interference in HK democracy

Xinhua) 08:38, December 28, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A legal expert on Monday slammed foreign interference in the development of democracy in Hong Kong, saying no one knows this better than China's central authorities and Hong Kong people.

Wang Zhenmin, deputy head of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies and director of the Center for Hong Kong and Macao Studies at Tsinghua University, made the remarks at a briefing on the white paper -- "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," which was released earlier this month.

Some Western politicians believe that their system is the only model for democracy in the world, Wang said, adding that those wanting to impose Western democracy on others are against the principle of democracy.

"We have seen them sparing no effort to sell their version of democracy, only bringing disaster to those who have adopted their system," Wang added.

The two recent elections in Hong Kong have proved the effectiveness of the new electoral system, Wang said, adding that practices will continue to prove that it is a successful electoral system.

