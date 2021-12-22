Chinese embassy spokesperson’s remarks on the Hong Kong-related joint statement issued by the UK and a handful of countries

People's Daily Online) 10:13, December 22, 2021

Question: On December 20th, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK issued a so-called joint statement with the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand expressing “grave concern” over the election results of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and making irresponsible comments on China’s measures to improve the electoral system in Hong Kong. What is the comment of the Chinese Embassy in the UK?

Embassy Spokesperson: The election for the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is China’s internal affair, which no foreign country has the right to interfere in. The irresponsible comments, distortion of facts and malicious discrediting of the election made by the UK Foreign Secretary in collusion with the foreign ministers of the other four countries gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs and violated the basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese side expresses firm opposition and strong condemnation.

The election for the Seventh Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR on December 19th is the first Legislative Council election following the improvement of the electoral system. The SAR Government, overcoming the risks of Covid-19, organised and ran the election in an orderly manner and in strict accordance with law. The election was smooth, fair and just, ending the chaos and the viciously antagonistic and divisive campaigns that had plagued previous elections for years. This election has displayed a rational and constructive culture and is held with extensive representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition. It is a successful model of quality and true democracy, and bears important and far-reaching significance to developing a democratic path that suits the real conditions in Hong Kong.

It must be pointed out that Hong Kong residents today enjoy far more rights and freedoms than under the British colonial rule. The fact that chaos has given way to order and order had led to prosperity in Hong Kong fully proves that the decision to adopt and enforce the Law on Safeguarding National Security, improve the electoral system and implement the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” in the Hong Kong SAR will only strengthen the rule of law in Hong Kong, provide better safeguards for the rights and freedoms of the majority of Hong Kong residents, expand public participation in political affairs in a balanced and orderly manner, and promote the healthy development of the democratic system in Hong Kong. All these will better safeguard the long-term stability and prosperity in Hong Kong. We will remain committed to developing the democratic system that suits the real conditions in Hong Kong under the framework of “One Country, Two Systems”. The future is bright and the road is broad for the development of democracy in Hong Kong.

As for the Sino-British Joint Declaration, its core content is China resuming exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. It does not give the UK any responsibility over Hong Kong after the handover, nor does the UK have sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of “supervision” over Hong Kong. The Chinese Government governs the Hong Kong SAR in accordance with the Constitution of China and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, not the Joint Declaration. No foreign country has the right to use the Joint Declaration as an excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs. The Chinese Government remains unwavering in its determination to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests and oppose any external interference in Hong Kong affairs. Attempts to create trouble in Hong Kong or use Hong Kong to contain China will never succeed.

China strongly urges the handful of countries, including the UK, to take off their mask of hypocrisy, recognize the reality and major trend, respect China’s sovereignty and unity, and stop any form of interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs.

Source: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

