UK reserves "possibility of taking further action" amid surging Omicron cases: PM

People walk on Westminster Bridge in the mist in London, Britian, Dec. 19, 2021. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

LONDON, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that the government reserves the "possibility of taking further action" to protect public health because of the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister said he is following the data "hour by hour" and warned the rules could still be tightened in the days to come.

Britain reported 91,743 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the second highest recorded daily number ever, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 11,453,121, according to official figures released Monday.

Another 8,044 Omicron cases have been detected in Britain, taking the total Omicron cases in the country to 45,145, the UK health security agency (UKHSA) confirmed.

The country also reported a further 44 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the national death toll to 147,261.

A man receives a vaccine jab at NHS (National Health Service) COVID Vaccine Center at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, on Dec. 19, 2021. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Meanwhile, ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.

Around one third of the cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.

The British government's advisory scientists have warned extra restrictions are needed "within days" to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by Omicron.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and over 81 percent have received both, according to the latest figures. Some 50.4 percent have received the booster dose, or the third dose.

People queue for a vaccine jab at a mass vaccination center at Wembley Stadium in London, Britian, Dec. 19, 2021. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

