Attempt to undermine HK prosperity, stability will fail: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:14, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to and condemns colluding Western countries who make irresponsible remarks on the election of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday, adding that any attempt to undermine HKSAR's prosperity and stability is doomed to fail.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the joint statements related to the election, which was issued by the foreign ministers of the "Five Eyes" alliance, the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union high representatives.

China is firmly opposed to and condemns the meddling in Hong Kong's democracy and rule of law and their gross interference in China's internal affairs, said Zhao.

It's necessary to improve the electoral system of HKSAR to fully and precisely implement "one country, two systems," the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", and ensure that Hong Kong's democracy is moving forward on the right track, Zhao stressed.

The just-concluded election of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of HKSAR was a successful practice, Zhao noted, adding that it represented an important leap forward in developing a democratic system with Hong Kong characteristics and suiting Hong Kong's actual conditions.

The election process was fair, just, open, secure and clean, the spokesperson said, adding that all democratic rights of voters were fully respected and protected.

Zhao pointed out that under British colonial rule, there was no democracy in Hong Kong, and Hong Kong residents have never enjoyed real democracy, human rights and freedoms, but no so-called "democracies" expressed concerns then.

While the form of democracy in Hong Kong is being continuously enriched and developing and the quality of democracy is constantly improving, certain Western countries shamelessly expressed so-called concerns about a democratic election in the administrative region of China, and condescendingly launched attacks on and made accusations about Hong Kong's democracy and the rule of law, the spokesperson added.

"This fully reveals the countries' malicious move to resist Hong Kong's mainstream public opinion and the trend of the times, as well as their vile scheme to destabilize Hong Kong and contain China's development," Zhao pointed out.

He said that certain Western countries should face up to the reality that it has been 24 years since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and other internal affairs of China in any form. "Any attempt to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is doomed to fail."

When asked to comment on U.S. sanctions against the officials of Chinese central government agencies in Hong Kong, according to the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act," Zhao said that it violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and seriously interferes with China's internal affairs.

"It is illegal and invalid," said Zhao, adding that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)