Hong Kong citizens mourn for martyrs on National Memorial Day

Ecns.cn) 17:02, December 13, 2021

Hong Kong citizens gather at the Wu Kau Tang monument to pay tribute to martyrs who died in their resistance against the Japanese invasion of Hong Kong, on Dec 12, 2021, which marks China's eighth National Memorial Day for the Nanjing Massacre Victims. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Wu Kau Tang monument is the only state-level monument to commemorate heroes who died in the fight against Japanese occupation of Hong Kong in the early 1940s.

