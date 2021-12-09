Democracy ultimately serves to improve people's livelihood: Carrie Lam

(People's Daily App) 15:27, December 09, 2021

There is no one-size-fits-all democracy, but the ultimate aim and purpose of a democratic system is to improve the livelihood of the people, said Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

"What's the point of having so-called democracy if people are suffering?", Lam said, adding this is what people see in some western countries’ cause in fighting the COVID-19.

"Hong Kong is particularly unique because we operate under 'one country, two systems'. So the democratic system in Hong Kong has to follow the provisions of the Basic Law. Hong Kong will continue to conduct elections under the basic law in a fair and open manner", Lam noted.

(Compiled by Han Xiaomeng)

