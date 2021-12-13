University students mourn Nanjing Massacre victims

Ecns.cn) 09:53, December 13, 2021

Students of Southeast University light candles for Nanjing Massacre victims on December 12, one day before China’s National Memorial Day, in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province.(China News Service/Yang Bo)

They placed candles in the forms of“1937”“12·13” and“white doves”, and presented flowers to mourn more than 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers killed during the Nanjing Massacre committed by the Imperial Japanese Army in 1937.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)