Publications on history of Nanjing Massacre published in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 15:37, December 08, 2021

A staff member shows a book titled "National Memorial -- Documents on National Memorial Day for the Nanjing Massacre Victims (Volume 8)" at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 7, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

More than ten books on the history of the Nanjing Massacre were released at a publishing event held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing on Tuesday, as the Eighth National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre is approaching.

In 2014, China's top legislature designated December 13 as the national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)