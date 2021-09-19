Home>>
Ceremony held to commemorate Nanjing Massacre survivors
(Xinhua) 09:33, September 19, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2021 shows pictures of Nanjing Massacre survivors at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. The memorial hall held a ceremony on Saturday to commemorate Nanjing Massacre survivors who have passed away this year. At present, the number of registered survivors of the massacre has decreased to 64. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
