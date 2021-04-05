Home>>
In pics: exhibition on Nanjing Massacre survivors
(Xinhua) 09:56, April 05, 2021
People visit a photo exhibition on Nanjing Massacre survivors at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)
