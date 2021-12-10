Home>>
Hong Kong Clock Tower chimes again
(Ecns.cn) 15:59, December 10, 2021
Citizens listen to the sound of the bell in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
The bell of the Clock Tower in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district chimed again after 71 years of silence on Thursday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first tolling.
Photos
