Highlights of Chinese mainland Olympians' three-day visit to Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 15:36, December 06, 2021
A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians attends a press conference upon their arrival in Hong Kong, December 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)
The delegation comprised 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sporting events, including sprint icon Su Bingtian, table tennis Grand Slam winner Ma Long, and Sun Yiwen, who won China's first Olympic gold medal in women's individual epee fencing at Tokyo Olympics.
