Loving both the country and Hong Kong, essence of Hong Kong’s democracy

By Global Times editorial (Global Times) 09:11, December 07, 2021

The publication ceremony of the book entitled Hong Kong's Participation in National Reform and Opening Up and the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on a history book on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area were held on Monday in Hong Kong. Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made a speech, via video link, to give an in-depth explanation of the four major advantages of Hong Kong's new electoral system: broad representation, political tolerance, balanced participation and fair competition. These evaluations are based on the objective reality of the active participation in the 7th Legislative Council election which resonated in all walks of life in Hong Kong.

With the 7th Legislative Council election in Hong Kong approaching, candidates are actively seeking support from voters through fair competition like challenging each other on expertise, political program, ideas, commitments and contributions. Organizations and citizens in Hong Kong have widely and actively responded, with quite many supporters. All of these show that it is Hong Kong people's will to implement the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong," develop democracy in line with Hong Kong's reality and shape a new pattern of good governance in the city.

Hong Kong's vivid democratic practice has already made some ill-intentioned US and Western politicians feel uncomfortable. They met Nathan Law Kwun-chung, a suspect wanted by the Hong Kong police, and invited him to make a speech on the upcoming "summit for democracy" to be hosted by the US. Nathan Law immediately understood their intention and handed his will to his "foreign masters," yelling at Western media to smear Hong Kong's new electoral system and arrogantly calling on Hong Kong citizens to "ignore" the upcoming Legislative Council elections. He only forgot to ask himself if there is any use for such a clamor anymore.

Anyone who can tell right from wrong understands that the small group of people who oppose China and mess up Hong Kong can never continue their daydreaming. No matter how they beg for asylum, the outcome will only be a complete failure. This is totally independent of the will of the external anti-China forces that support them. Additionally, those external forces which interfere in Hong Kong's affairs under the banner of "democracy" are burdened with a heavy "democratic deficit" themselves and have long lost international credibility.

Hong Kong will always be China's Hong Kong. As Xia said in his speech: "In the long history of more than 5,000 years, Hong Kong has always been nurtured and nourished by Chinese culture. The century-old wanderer finally returned to the motherland, and under the context of 'one country, two systems,' Hong Kong has since embarked on a broad road of common development with the motherland and will never separate."

Hong Kong residents who have gone through the turmoils are particularly able to understand what force has led the city into a major turning point, from chaos to governance, and what force has led them from governance to prosperity. Such a force can only come from the great motherland.

Firmly establish the faith and hold high the banner of patriotism and the love of Hong Kong. This is the essence of Hong Kong's democracy.

However, "patriots governing Hong Kong" does not mean "all-same-suit," but the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will ensure diversity. Hong Kong's democracy means an open door to people from all walks of life who support "one country, two systems," who are loyal to the country and its HKSAR, and who abide by the Constitution, the Basic Law and the national security law for Hong Kong. Hong Kong's democratic practice is to make eligible governors stand out, solve conflicts and problems Hong Kong is being confronted with, develop the economy and improve people's livelihood, and help maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of the city.

Hong Kong's democratic development needs the push from the people of Hong Kong. Hong Kong's upright politics and good governance is to be created by most of its people. Undoubtedly, all Chinese, including Hongkongers, are confident enough to develop a democratic system that fits HKSAR's reality.

