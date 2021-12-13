China holds national memorial ceremony for Nanjing Massacre victims

Xinhua) 13:10, December 13, 2021

China's national flag flies at half mast ahead of the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)