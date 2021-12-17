Hong Kong election committee member appraises candidates' competence

(People's Daily App) 11:14, December 17, 2021

Witman Hung, a Hong Kong election committee member, praised the candidates of the LegCo election, saying the competence, willingness, knowledge and experience of the over 50 candidates he met in the past months was much better than previous ones.

"If you look at the election campaign, it's much more sensible. They may be debating about the direction of Hong Kong and how to get the good things done," Hung said, adding that there's no smearing or mud fight, no negative campaigning.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)