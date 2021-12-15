Windsurfing exhibition match held in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 14:59, December 15, 2021

A windsurfer surfs in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong held the Haitong International 2021-2022 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday in the form of an evening exhibition match, attracting many citizens.

