Windsurfing exhibition match held in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 14:59, December 15, 2021
A windsurfer surfs in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong held the Haitong International 2021-2022 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday in the form of an evening exhibition match, attracting many citizens.
