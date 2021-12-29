Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 people
HONG KONG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force arrested six current or former senior staff members of an online media company on Wednesday morning, said a press release of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.
The six people were arrested for conspiracy to publish seditious publications, contravening section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance, it said.
According to local media, the arrestees were the former and acting editor-in-chief of Stand News, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, respectively, as well as former board members Denise Ho, Margaret Ng, Christine Fang and Chow Tat-chi.
Also on Wednesday morning, Hong Kong police said they conducted a search on the office of the online media company in Kwun Tong for relevant journalistic materials.
