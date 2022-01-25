Bill Gates wishes Chinese people happy lunar new year

(People's Daily App) 17:24, January 25, 2022

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates praised China's achievements and contributions to the world in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and wished Chinese people a happy new year in a video he posted on his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation account on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo platform.

Since the pandemic, China has worked hard to contain the virus and contributed to closing the equity gap by supporting other countries with supplies including vaccines, Gates said.

