Festive elements of Chinese New Year decorate Winter Olympics venues

Ecns.cn) 10:20, January 29, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows snowflake-shaped decorations and red Chinese knot at the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The Beijing Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 4, coinciding with the Chinese New Year. Festive decorations including Chinese character "fu"( "luck" in English), red lanterns, and paper cuttings have been placed in the Beijing Winter Olympic Village, the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and contracted hotels for Winter Olympics.

