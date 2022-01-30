Eat huabobo for an auspicious New Year

(People's Daily App) 16:38, January 30, 2022

Huabobo refers to flower-shaped steamed buns. They are on Shandong Province's list of intangible cultural heritage. For people in Shandong, huabobo is a symbol of the traditional Chinese New Year, representing good luck and people's wishes for a better life in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)