Eat huabobo for an auspicious New Year
(People's Daily App) 16:38, January 30, 2022
Huabobo refers to flower-shaped steamed buns. They are on Shandong Province's list of intangible cultural heritage. For people in Shandong, huabobo is a symbol of the traditional Chinese New Year, representing good luck and people's wishes for a better life in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.
