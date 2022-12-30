We Are China

In pics: festive atmosphere in Rome ahead of New Year

Xinhua) 16:12, December 30, 2022

Holiday lights are seen on a street ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Holiday lights are seen at the Piazza di Spagna ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A tourist takes a photo of holiday lights ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People enjoy a carousel ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A tourist takes a photo of holiday lights ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

