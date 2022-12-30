In pics: festive atmosphere in Rome ahead of New Year
Holiday lights are seen on a street ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Holiday lights are seen at the Piazza di Spagna ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tourist takes a photo of holiday lights ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
People enjoy a carousel ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Holiday lights are seen on a street ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
People enjoy a carousel ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tourist takes a photo of holiday lights ahead of the New Year in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photos
