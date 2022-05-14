Creative products featuring "She-Wolf" exhibited in Rome

Xinhua) 14:51, May 14, 2022

A souvenir featuring "She-Wolf" is seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Magnets featuring "She-Wolf" are seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Magnets featuring "She-Wolf" are seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A visitor displays a postcard featuring "She-Wolf" in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Souvenirs featuring "She-Wolf" are seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Photo taken on May 18, 2021 shows the "She-Wolf" in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

A jewelry featuring "She-Wolf" is seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A magnet featuring "She-Wolf" is seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)