Creative products featuring "She-Wolf" exhibited in Rome
A souvenir featuring "She-Wolf" is seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Magnets featuring "She-Wolf" are seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A visitor displays a postcard featuring "She-Wolf" in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Souvenirs featuring "She-Wolf" are seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photo taken on May 18, 2021 shows the "She-Wolf" in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
A jewelry featuring "She-Wolf" is seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A magnet featuring "She-Wolf" is seen in the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2022. One of the prestigious collections of the Capitoline Museums is the "She-Wolf", a masterpiece of bronze sculpture based on the legend that contributed the city's origin to the twins Romulus and Remus, who in their infancy had been saved and suckled by a wolf. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photos
