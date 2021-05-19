In pics: Capitoline Museums in Rome

Xinhua) 14:15, May 19, 2021

Photo shows the interior view of the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2021. The museums officially opened to the public in 1734 during the government of Clemente XII. Its collections are closely linked to the city of Rome and most of the exhibits come from the city itself. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)