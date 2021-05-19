Home>>
In pics: Capitoline Museums in Rome
(Xinhua) 14:15, May 19, 2021
Photo shows the interior view of the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2021. The museums officially opened to the public in 1734 during the government of Clemente XII. Its collections are closely linked to the city of Rome and most of the exhibits come from the city itself. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese restaurateur in Rome struggles to survive pandemic
- From Sichuan to Rome, a tale of two countries' solidarity
- Air China Rome-Hangzhou direct flight inaugurated at Rome airport
- Int'l treaty to establish governing body for world's largest telescope signed in Rome
- Suspect detained in deadly purse-snatching of Chinese art student in Rome
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.