Performers re-enact birth of Rome to mark its birthday
Visitors watch the re-enactment of the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Performers re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Performers re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Performers re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Performers re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Performers re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A performer takes part in a show to re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A performer takes part in a show to re-enact the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.