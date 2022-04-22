Performers re-enact birth of Rome to mark its birthday

Xinhua) 08:47, April 22, 2022

Visitors watch the re-enactment of the birth of Rome to mark the city's birthday at the Circus Maximus in Rome, capital of Italy, on April 21, 2022. According to legend, Rome was founded on April 21, 753 B.C. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

