New Year celebrations held across world
A New Year light installation is seen in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Gao Shan/Xinhua)
People do shopping at a commercial center in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Gao Shan/Xinhua)
New Year light installations are seen in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Gao Shan/Xinhua)
Fireworks are seen during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Fireworks are seen during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Fireworks are seen during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
A light installation is pictured on New Year's eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People walk on a car-free street in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022. A "car-free night" event allowing people to have fun on the car-free streets is held here on Saturday to welcome the New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People stroll on a car-free street in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022. A "car-free night" event allowing people to have fun on the car-free streets is held here on Saturday to welcome the New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People enjoy a performance on a car-free street in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022. A "car-free night" event allowing people to have fun on the car-free streets is held here on Saturday to welcome the New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People walk past a food stand in the central square of Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2022. Entertainment facilities were installed in the central square of Vladivostok, a city in the Russia's Far East, to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
People play on ice slides in the central square of Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2022. Entertainment facilities were installed in the central square of Vladivostok, a city in the Russia's Far East, to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
People walk past an illuminated installation in the central square of Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2022. Entertainment facilities were installed in the central square of Vladivostok, a city in the Russia's Far East, to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
A seller sells toys and decorations in the central square of Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2022. Entertainment facilities were installed in the central square of Vladivostok, a city in the Russia's Far East, to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
People watch fireworks during New Year's Eve celebration at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
People watch fireworks during New Year's Eve celebration at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
