Fireworks seen during New Year celebration across world

January 03, 2023

Fireworks explode near the Colosseo during the New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky on New Year's eve at the Lotus Tower, a landmark in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks during New Year's Eve celebration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

Fireworks are seen during the Times Square New Year celebration in New York, the United States, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks in celebration of the New Year in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Jan. 1, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 31, 2022. (City of Sydney/Handout via Xinhua)

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over the London Eye during the New Year celebrations in London, Britain, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Fireworks explode over the London Eye during the New Year celebrations in London, Britain, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A fireworks display is seen to celebrate the New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Fireworks explode by the Acropolis during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

People watch fireworks to celebrate the New Year in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People celebrate the New Year in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Jan. 1, 2023. (Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

People watch fireworks to celebrate the New Year in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

