8th Thangka painting exhibition kicks off

Ecns.cn) 14:03, December 20, 2022

Visitors view a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

The 8th Thangka painting exhibition kicked off on Monday. More than 50 works were on display at the exhibition. Thangka, a Tibetan scroll-banner depicting various kinds of contents, is known as a Tibetan "encyclopedia."

A visitor takes photos of a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

A visitor takes photos of a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Visitors view a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Visitors view a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

