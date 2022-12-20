8th Thangka painting exhibition kicks off
Visitors view a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
The 8th Thangka painting exhibition kicked off on Monday. More than 50 works were on display at the exhibition. Thangka, a Tibetan scroll-banner depicting various kinds of contents, is known as a Tibetan "encyclopedia."
A visitor takes photos of a Thangka painting at the 8th Thangka painting exhibition in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
