Philippines expects deepening tourism cooperation with China to create jobs, investments

Xinhua) 13:34, January 06, 2023

People ride bicycles in sunset at Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Under the new cooperation agreement, China and the Philippines agreed to strengthen mutual development in the field of hotels, resorts, cruise, port, tourism products, and other related industries and competency standards.

MANILA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines expected the deepening tourism cooperation with China will generate massive employment opportunities and investments in the tourism sector, its Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said on Thursday.

A government agreement to promote tourism cooperation between the neighboring countries was signed in Beijing on Wednesday during a three-day state visit to China by Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

The program commits the two countries to work together on "increasing tourist arrivals, resuming and adding direct flights to key and emerging destinations, joint promotional activities, and inviting tourism investments in infrastructure, among others," Frasco said in a statement.

Visitors view ancient Chinese ceramics at the Philippine National Museum of Anthropology in Manila, the Philippines on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

"We are grateful for China's commitment and interest," Frasco said. "We have ushered in this new era of tourism focused on building the industry into a stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient economic pillar."

Local tour operators and travel agencies are also encouraged to participate in the program by jointly advertising both countries' tourist offerings.

"We will encourage investments in tourism infrastructure and support tourism enterprises of both countries to cooperate in developing tourism projects," Frasco said, adding her department will focus particularly on promoting eco-friendly products and services.

In 2019, the Philippines recorded 8.26 million international visitor arrivals, with China ranking the second largest tourist market with a total of 1.74 million arrivals.

