Chinese lantern festival held in Santiago, Chile
People enjoy colourful lanterns during a Chinese lantern festival at Orione park in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
A Chinese lantern festival displaying 20 lantern groups kicked off at Orione park in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday.
