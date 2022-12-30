Themed carnival held in NW China’s Gansu to greet New Year

People's Daily Online) 09:28, December 30, 2022

Photo shows a lantern show in Qiyun town, Yuzhong county, Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Yuzhong County Committee)

A themed seasonal carnival kicked off in Qiyun town, Yuzhong county, Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province, on the evening of Dec. 24, 2022.

The carnival offers visitors nearly 50 entertainment activities under six themes, including lantern shows, folk performances, fireworks and an ice-snow park. It expects to receive a maximum of 30,000 visits per day before it ends on Feb. 28, 2023.

Qiyun town has created a mix of tradition and modernity through advanced lighting technologies, bringing an immersive tour to visitors with lanterns of different colors and shapes.

Additionally, thanks to its natural slopes, the town is able to build an ice-snow world, featuring activities such as snowfield mazes and Zorb balls, providing a winter feast to tourists.

