Lantern installations set up for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year around Singapore's Chinatown area
(Xinhua) 11:04, January 04, 2023
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows lantern installations set up for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year around Singapore's Chinatown area. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows lantern installations set up for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year around Singapore's Chinatown area. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Tourists view lantern installations set up for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year around Singapore's Chinatown area on Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
