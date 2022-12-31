UN to issue stamp sheet for 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) will issue a special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

The stamp sheet, to be issued on Jan. 20 according to the UNPA's program, consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.40 U.S. dollars each, with a gongbi-style (meticulous painting) white rabbit against the background of a golden moon surrounded by clouds, as the Chinese lunar year for 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

The UN logo on the left serves as the tab of the stamp and can be replaced with photos for personalization.

UNPA completed the entire Chinese zodiac cycle of 12 animals in 2021. The new rabbit stamp is the second of a new zodiac cycle issued for UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series.

The stamp sheet features artwork by Tiger Pan of China, who also illustrated the Lunar Calendar series for 2022 and 2018.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. The Spring Festival for 2023 falls on Jan. 22.

