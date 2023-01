People visit lantern show in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:08, January 03, 2023

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival kicked off in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Dec. 30, 2022. Covering an area of more than 20,000 square meters, the lantern show, with more than 70 sets of large lighting installations illuminating the city's night sky, has become an attraction to visitors.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows a view of a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows a view of a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows a view of a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern show in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)