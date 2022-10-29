Vocational skills competition held in NE China's Liaoning
A contestant participates in the contest of tea art during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Contestants participate in the contest of hairdressing during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Contestants participate in the contest of benchwork during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of electrical installation during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of sugar art or bakery during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Contestants participate in the contest of benchwork during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of benchwork during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of flower arrangement during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of artificial intelligence training during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of wall tiling during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A contestant participates in the contest of industrial robot system maintenance during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.
The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Maritime Day of China marked in NE China's Liaoning
- Added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increases in Liaoning
- China's Liaoning sees growth in int'l freight train services
- Public transport resumes operation on some routes in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning
- Li Lecheng elected governor of China's Liaoning
- Chinese aircraft-carrier formation concludes open-sea combat training
- Snow scenery in Shenyang
- 3 COVID-19 patients &asymptomatic person discharged from hospital in Dalian
- Dalian carries out citywide nucleic acid testing
- Shenyang Palace Museum celebrates 95th anniversary
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.