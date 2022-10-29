Vocational skills competition held in NE China's Liaoning

A contestant participates in the contest of tea art during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

The competition kicked off in Shenyang on Thursday, with more than 1,600 contestants competing in flower arrangement, hairdressing, industrial internet engineering technology, unmanned aerial vehicle installation and maintenance, benchwork, furniture making, wall tiling and other contests. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Contestants participate in the contest of hairdressing during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

Contestants participate in the contest of benchwork during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of electrical installation during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of sugar art or bakery during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

Contestants participate in the contest of benchwork during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of benchwork during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of flower arrangement during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of artificial intelligence training during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of wall tiling during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

A contestant participates in the contest of industrial robot system maintenance during the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of Liaoning Province in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 27, 2022.

