Li Lecheng elected governor of China's Liaoning
(Xinhua) 16:06, January 23, 2022
SHENYANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Lecheng was elected governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province by the provincial legislature on Sunday.
The 13th Liaoning Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its sixth session.
