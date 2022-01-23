We Are China

Li Lecheng elected governor of China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:06, January 23, 2022

SHENYANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Lecheng was elected governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province by the provincial legislature on Sunday.

The 13th Liaoning Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its sixth session.

