Dalian carries out citywide nucleic acid testing
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 17, 2021. Dalian on Wednesday started a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
People wait in line at a nucleic acid testing site in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 17, 2021. Dalian on Wednesday started a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A medical worker registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 17, 2021. Dalian on Wednesday started a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Photos
