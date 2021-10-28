Yinchuan launches second round of nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 12:19, October 28, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2021. Yinchuan launched a second round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing on Wednesday since new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

