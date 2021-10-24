Yinchuan takes measures to ensure supply of daily necessities

Xinhua) 10:55, October 24, 2021

A supermarket employee selects goods ordered online in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2021. Agricultural products wholesale markets, shopping malls and supermarkets in Yinchuan have taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

