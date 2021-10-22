In pics: snow-covered Liupan Mountain in NW China's Ningxia

People's Daily Online) 15:47, October 22, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Liupan Mountain in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, was blanketed by snow against the backdrop of a blue sky and white clouds in October. As one of the youngest mountain ranges in China, it has a forest coverage that stretches over 80 percent of its slopes, featuring as many as 788 different kinds of plants.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)