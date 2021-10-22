Home>>
NW China's Lanzhou launches 24-hour nucleic acid testing services
(Xinhua) 08:28, October 22, 2021
Citizens queue up at midnight at a nucleic acid testing site in Chengguan District of Lanzhou City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 21, 2021. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lanzhou has registered a total of eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case since new local infections were reported. Local authorities set up hundreds of nucleic acid testing sites to provide 24-hour testing services for the residents. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
