Artemisia argyi adds new taste to cakes and cookies
(Ecns.cn) 14:18, June 16, 2021
Cakes and cookies made with Artemisia argyi debut at a cultural festival in Yuzhong County, Lanzhou, north China Gansu Province. (Photo/ Yang Yanmin)
Artemisia argyi is used in herbal medicine. Local organizations held Artemisia argyi-themed activities to inherit and develop the traditional Chinese medicine culture.
People in southern China also used Artemisia argyi in making Qingtuan, a traditional Chinese dish usually eaten in the Qingming festival.
