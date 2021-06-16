We Are China

Artemisia argyi adds new taste to cakes and cookies

14:18, June 16, 2021

Cakes and cookies made with Artemisia argyi debut at a cultural festival in Yuzhong County, Lanzhou, north China Gansu Province. (Photo/ Yang Yanmin)

Artemisia argyi is used in herbal medicine. Local organizations held Artemisia argyi-themed activities to inherit and develop the traditional Chinese medicine culture.

People in southern China also used Artemisia argyi in making Qingtuan, a traditional Chinese dish usually eaten in the Qingming festival.

